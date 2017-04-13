Pensioners targeted by bogus callers in Morecambe

Two pensioners were victims of bogus callers who committed distraction burglaries in Morecambe.

Police were called to the Dorchester Gardens area following reports of a theft.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, was at home when a man entered her property and stole her handbag.

It is believed he had earlier visited the address, knocking on the front door and claiming he was offering driveway services.

The man stole more than £500 in cash, as well as bank cards and a Nokia phone.

At the scene of the next burglary, a man approached a woman’s address in the Christie Avenue area.

He knocked on the front door and claimed to be from the water board.

The victim, in her 70s, allowed the man inside the address.

As she was distracted the offender took two passports before being disturbed by a neighbour and leaving the scene.

In both incidents, the suspect is described as a white man, aged between 35 to 50-years-old, with dark hair and dark stubble.

Temp Det Sgt Sam Johnson, of Lancaster CID, said: “We are urging the public to remain vigilant following two distraction-style thefts in Morecambe.

“Elderly female victims have been targeted by a man who has entered their property and stolen personal items.

“Each woman has been left very shaken and upset by the thefts and we need to find those responsible.

“If you have any information which might assist with our enquiries, please contact police.

“We would advise residents to remain vigilant when answering their door. Make sure your back door and any other doors leading outside are locked before you go to the front door. If you feel uncomfortable, don’t answer the door and lock it.

“Always ask for identification. Genuine callers will always be able to provide this.”

The first burglary happened at 10.40am on April 4.

The second burglary was at 8.30pm on Sunday April 9.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WB1703082 for the first burglary or WB1703272 for the second offence.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.