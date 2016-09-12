OAP punched in face by youths during Heysham village rampage

A pensioner who was beaten up by a gang of rampaging youths in Heysham was cleaning snooker tables at Heysham Jubilee Institute when he was attacked.

The 75-year-old went to remonstrate with the youths who were hammering on the windows of the institute.

He was then punched in the face, dragged to the floor and kicked in the head.

CCTV cameras at the institute clearly captured images of the entire incident, said the chairman of Heysham Neighbourhood Council, Peter Whaley.

Police said up to 50 youths were running amok in the village on Saturday night, drinking on Heysham Barrows, trampling flower beds, trashing the bus shelter and smashing a shop window.

A statement on Morecambe Area Police Facebook page said: “I felt I had to say something to the parents of Lancaster and Morecambe after what went on in Heysham village last night. Now we’ve all been young. We might have even hidden in the woods and had drink when we were underage. But last night, the good people of Heysham had around 50 youths from all over Lancaster and Morecambe running amok on the Barrows, in the village and the surrounding streets.

“I doubt all of them did something against the law. I doubt all of them were drunk. I doubt all of them mouthed off at local residents and officers at some point.

“However I have no doubt that the flower beds were trampled over, the bus shelter was trashed, a shop window was broken and a 75 year old resident was punched in the face, dragged to the floor and kicked in the head for no other reason than being there.

“So when your darling son or daughter says I’m going out tonight with my mates and I’m staying at whoever’s house, ask yourself - are they really???? Or are they getting on the bus and going to Heysham Barrows/Happy Mount Park/West End Gardens/ Torrisholme Barrows ?

“By the way, I also have no doubts that if you run we will catch you and there’s two in the cells with more to come.” #themiffedsgt

n Two youths have been arrested and bailed in connection with the assault on the 75-year-old.