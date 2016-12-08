New super police station being built

Construction work has begun on the creation of a new, state-of-the-art police headquarters for the area.

The new building will be the headquarters for the county’s West Division, which covers Lancaster and Morecambe, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

Close to the M55, the building will provide a base for some of the local policing and immediate response teams as well as a public enquiry desk, investigations hub and 42 custody cells. It will also house a range of specialist teams serving the whole of the division.

Chief Supt Stuart Noble, Divisional Commander for Lancashire Constabulary’s West Division, said: “Once complete the new building will see a massive improvement to our working environment, providing vital support to officers and staff who deliver frontline services .” The building will be completed in 2018.