New crisis suite opens at city prison

A new crisis suite will be opened at HMP Lancaster Farms this afternoon by Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith.

Lancaster and District Samaritans runs a programme in the prison which provides training and support to prisoners to offer emotional support to other prisoners who may be experiencing distress or suicidal thoughts.

The new room, will give these prisoners a dedicated, private space in which to operate, outside of a cell environment. Prisoners are at ten times the risk of suicide than those in the general population.

There are currently prisoners who are trained as Samaritan Listeners across 138 prisons in the UK. This includes seven (10 more in training) prisoners at HMP Lancaster Farms which houses 549 people.