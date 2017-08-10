Morecambe teenager’s car smash misery

A learner driver has had her first ever car written off before she took her test.

Morecambe High School pupil Chloe Martindale, 17, had saved up since she was young for her first car, a black Vauxhall Corsa.

Chloe Martindale.

But whilst her car, still with her L plates on, was parked outside her house on Sandringham Road in Morecambe, a rogue driver smashed into it, pushing the car forward and writing it off.

Now Chloe will have to take her test in an instructor’s vehicle and will have to save up for a new car and will also have to pay more on insurance premiums.

He rmum Sam Martindale said: “I wished I’d heard something. The next door neighbour’s granddaughter heard a big bang at the time. I can’t believe this driver has hit her car, and scarperedfrom the scene, failing to stop or give information. I think it’s dreadful and disrespectful.

“My daughter is devastated as its her first car and she has her driving text on August 11.

“She now has no vehicle to learn to drive in and is left with no car and double premiums on her car insurance through no fault of her own.

“The police are asking for witnesses to see if anyone saw anything around 11am on August 2, just off Acre Moss Lane.”

Police said that betwen the car had been damaged between 9am and 11am on August 2 whilst it was parked on Sandringham Road in Morecambe.

After a post was put on Facebook, a witness came forward to say they had seen a silver 4 x 4 vehicle on the same street with the damage to the front end, but there is no further evidence to confirm this was the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference LC 201708020544.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.