Morecambe pub worker fined for refusing to hand over CCTV

Police who went to a Morecambe pub arrested a staff member for refusing to give them CCTV footage of an assault outside, a court heard.

Liam Broster, 30, of Marine Road Central, Morecambe, was the designated premises supervisor at The Crown Hotel on New Year’s Eve 2016.

Magistrates at Lancaster heard that he was arrested after he refused to hand over the CCTV hard drive after police requested it.

He pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty.

Prosecuting, Peter Bardsley told the court that it was between New Year’s Eve 2016 and New Year’s Day 2017 when police were informed of an altercation outside The Crown Hotel in Morecambe.

He told the court: “The defendant was working as a designated premises supervisor. PC Brown and other officers were called to the pub to a potentially serious assault.

“Police spoke to the licensee Mr O’Hagan and Liam Broster was taken to the kitchen.

“Police officers tried to get the CCTV from the public house and Mr O’Hagan became abusive and aggressive which seemed to rub off on Liam Broster.

“The police gave them 20 minutes to provide the CCTV. Then a police officer went to the side of the building and saw Mr Broster being lifted to the CCTV camera and removing the hard drive.

“Mr O’Hagan and a second man stepped in front of police and the hard drive was taken hold of before being dropped on the floor.

“When Liam Broster was arrested he told police ‘I got told to get rid of the CCTV. I should have got hold of the CCTV and given it to police’.

“He told police he was acting on a decision from his boss. Others have been arrested and are due to have charges from the night.”

Defending Broster, Daniel Spencer said: “The licensing officer matters have been taken to the town hall.

“Police became involved because of a crime that occurred outside.

“There is no suspicion the defendant is involved in this crime.

“The licensing officer is entitled to request CCTV. The defendant was between a rock and a hard place.

“He could have downloaded the CCTV himself and given it to officers.

“He has now been removed from his role as designated premises supervisor and has been downgraded to assistant manager.

“The defendant is remorseful. It was a silly thing to do under pressure from his employer.”

Magistrates fined Broster £116 and ordered him to pay £83 costs and a victim surcharge of £30.