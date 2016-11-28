Morecambe dad, 20, denies murdering his seven-month-old baby

A teenage mum feared for the safety of her baby at the hands of his cannabis addict father - who is accused of his murder.

Tia Jobey sent a string of Facebook messages to her partner Kane Kennedy, accusing him of abusing their seven-month-old son Oskar Kennedy-Jobey.

Kennedy, 20, denies killing seven-month-old Oskar Kennedy-Jobey after the tot was found unresponsive at his home in Balmoral Road, Morecambe, on October 1 2015.

But a post-mortem revealed a catalogue of non-accidental injuries to Oskar’s face, mouth and genitals, and concluded he died from smothering.

Preston Crown Court heard Kennedy and Jobey, 19, had a turbulent relationship and would often row about Kennedy’s cannabis use and his immaturity.

Neighbours heard them arguing loudly and could smell cannabis coming from the flat on a regular basis.

Opening the trial, Paul Reid QC, read a string of angry Facebook messages between the couple, sent in the weeks before Oskar died.

In one message Jobey said: “I don’t care what you think Kane, I’m not trying to control you, I’m trying to make sure Oskar is happy and safe and while you are addicted to weed and violent and abusive he’s not safe at all!

“You throw him around like a toy, suffocate him, stick your finger down his f***ing throat! And he’s always in the middle of our arguments and fights….”

At around 8.45am on October 1, Kennedy made a 999 call, telling the operator: “I fell asleep on the couch with my son last night and he’s not breathing.”

Police and paramedics attended the flat and found Oskar unresponsive, but still warm.

Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and the little boy was pronounced dead at Royal Lancaster Infirmary at 9.44am.

In a police interview, Kennedy told officers he fell asleep with the tot under his arm and woke to find him not breathing.

But Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour formed the opinion that injuries found on Oskar after his death negated the possibility of overlaying as a cause of death.

Paul Reid QC,opening the trial, said: “It is plain Kennedy got hold of his seven month old son’s testicles with considerable force causing the injuries I have described.

“He has then, possibly in an attempt to silence the baby’s inevitable cries of pain, pushed his fingers into Oskar’s mouth thereby deliberately smothering the baby.

“Not only was really serious harm entirely foreseeable from such behaviour, the prosecution say Kennedy must have intended it.”

Kennedy denies murder and manslaughter in a trial expected to last a week.

It is understood he now blames Jobey for Oskar’s death.