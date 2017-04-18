MISSING: Woman not seen for over two weeks after 'going to the shops'

Police are growing "increasingly concerned" for a missing woman who left her home to go to the shops 18 days ago.

Claire Grimshaw, was last seen at her home address in South Shore, Blackpool but may have travelled to Lancaster or Morecambe, say police.

Despite several appeals, the 36-year-old has still not made contact with police and they are now urging members of the public to contact them with information regarding Claire's whereabouts.

A police spokesman said: "Claire is still missing and has not made any contact with police. We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"Claire is missing from the Blackpool area but may have travelled out of town possibly to the Lancaster and Morecambe areas.

"If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Claire or any possible sightings, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 and quote log number LC-20170402-0747."