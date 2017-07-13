Mindless vandals strike in Halton village

Vandals sawed through a bench and trashed an allotment in Halton during a spate of crimes.

Halton with Aughton parish council posted a picture of the vandalised bench on their Facebook page, saying: “Somebody went to quite a bit of effort to saw through the bench on Quarry Road sometime over the weekend.

“I cannot fathom why they would do this. Yet more mindless vandalism.If anyone saw anything suspicious then let us know, since our local PCSO will be coming over to discuss some of the other recent anti-social behaviour in and around The Centre.”

Police said they had been called to The Centre @ Halton last Friday night at 10.15pm, with the caller saying there were a number of youths at the centre who appeared to be drunk.

The caller said there had been issues in the past with people drinking and taking drugs outside the centre.

Officers attended the scene but by the time they got there all the youths had dispersed.

On Saturday, July 8, police received another report that someone had committed criminal damage at some allotments on Low Road, Halton. A shed had been damaged, fences pushed over and flowers and rhubarb had been destroyed. The damage appeared to have happened sometime between July 2 and 8.

Councillor Brian Jefferson said: “As a parish council, Halton is very proactive at engaging with young people and it’s important that other adults and civic leaders do the same. “

Contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WB1706222.