Man wanted in connection with arson in Heysham

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man.

Officers want to speak to Scott Cardwell, 32, after an arson at an address on Kingsway in Heysham on Sunday.

Members of the public are being warned not to approach Cardwell but to call police on 999 if they see him or know where he could be.

A series of raids at various addresses in Morecambe and Lancaster, including a caravan at Regent caravan park, and a bus, have been conducted by armed police since Monday.

Chief Supt Chris Bithell said: “We are actively trying to trace Scott Cardwell who is wanted in connection with an incident, which occurred shortly after 5pm on Sunday when a car was set alight.

“I recognise that our efforts to find him have caused some disruption and I would like to thank residents for their patience.

“We are keen to stress that our enquiries are continuing and while we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public at this point, I would urge anyone who sees Cardwell not to approach him but to contact police urgently.

“I would also urge Scott himself to contact us and arrange to hand himself in if he sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 999 quoting log number 1015 of February 5.