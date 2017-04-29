Man 'vanished' from hospital after being found wet and confused

Detectives are continuing their search for a man who went missing after walking out of a hospital four days ago.

Edward Giles – also known as Ted – was last seen around 8.45am on Tuesday (25th April) leaving Royal Lancaster Infirmary (pictured).



He was found wet and was initially admitted to hospital showing signs of confusion but left before he could be fully assessed and treated.



He was brought to hospital from Windermere mentioning he had been staying in a bed and breakfast in the area. He also said he had links in Bournemouth, although his home address is unknown. He could also be known by a different name.



Despite police appeals on Tuesday and Wednesday, Mr Giles has yet to be found and officers said they are very concerned for his wellbeing.

DCI Jon Holmes said: "Despite our previous appeals, we still haven't been able to locate Mr Giles and we are extremely concerned for him.

“The circumstances of his disappearance are very worrying. He arrived at hospital in a confused state, left before he could be fully assessed and without providing more personal details to staff. He seems to have just vanished.



“We don't believe he has any money or a mobile phone with him, which is making it all the more worrying and harder to trace him.



"Please, if you have seen him or know his whereabouts, call us immediately.”



Mr Giles is described as white, 6ft tall and of stocky build. He has grey hair and is currently clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a navy blue anorak over a blue and white striped shirt, dark denim jeans and brown shoes.



Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 317 of April 25.