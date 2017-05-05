Man suffers serious head injuries after 'stolen van' crashes into wall

A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after the 'stolen van' he was travelling in crashed into a wall, say police.

Officers attempted to stop the Citroen Berlingo, which they believed was stolen, in Halton Road, Halton at around 1am this morning.

According to police, the van then failed to stop and a three minute pursuit began which ended when the van crashed into a wall.

Fire services from Lancaster were called to the scene to ensure that the vehicle was safe.

A spokesman for the police said: "Patrols spotted a van which they thought was stolen in Halton. The driver failed to stop for police and the van then crashed into a wall.

"One man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with what are believed to be serious head injuries.

"Another man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

"One man is still outstanding."