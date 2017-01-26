Man lied about £30 property repair

A thief who lied to a vulnerable man that he had carried out a repair on his property has been sent to prison for a total of four weeks.

Daniel William Austin-Ward, of Windsor Grove, Morecambe, admits fraud by making a false representation after telling the man he had to pay him £30 for the ‘repair’. The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court heard the 30-year-old’s work had not been completed, and led to “inconvenience” as the building concerned had to be temporarily evacuated.

The defendant also admits a count of theft in relation to helping himself to food and drink from the Morecambe Bay Hotel in the resort, and a further charge of making off without payment in relation to his hotel room. The court was told he faced a hotel bill of £160 for the room.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.