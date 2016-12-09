Man jailed for rape of student in Lancaster

A man has been given a life sentence for raping a student after a night out in Lancaster.

David Watters, 32, of no fixed address was found guilty of the offence following a trial at Preston Crown Court last month.

He was jailed on Friday for life and must serve a minimum term of five years before he can apply for parole.

On Thursday April 28, the 20-year-old victim had been on a night out in Lancaster with a friend and met Watters who was with a man he had met that evening.

The group of four went back to a house on Coulston Road but the victim took herself off to bed to go to sleep, leaving the rest of the group in the kitchen.

A short while later, Watters sought out the victim’s bedroom and subjected her to a serious sexual assault.

DS Fiona Jackson from Lancaster CID said: “I am pleased with today’s result and hope that the victim can now start to move forward with her life.

“Watters deliberately made his way into the victim’s bedroom knowing she was asleep and proceeded to rape her.

“I praise her for the strength she has shown during this investigation, in particular in giving evidence at court.”