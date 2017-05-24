Man is attacked by a gang twice in a week

Detectives are linking two assaults on the same man by a gang which have left him with serious injuries in hospital.

The 53-year-old victim was found with serious head injuries in Morecambe at 2am on Monday May 22 following reports of an assault in the Billy Hill area close to Central Drive.

Detectives believe he had been attacked by a number of men using rocks and bricks before the offenders left the scene.

The man suffered a fractured eye socket, fractured cheekbone, broken shoulder and serious hand injury.

He was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment and is currently in a serious but stable condition.

Officers believe the injured man was also the victim of an assault around 3am on May 17 in Central Drive.

It was reported the 53-year-old had been attacked by a group of five to six men . He suffered a hand injury and was knocked unconscious.

He was later treated at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

An 18-year-old man from Morecambe was later arrested on suspicion of on assault and attempted murder. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries

Detectives are investigating both incidents and appealing for information.

Det Sgt Sam Johnson, of Lancaster CID, said: “While we have made one arrest linked to both incidents, we are continuing to appeal for information.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WB1704486 for the first assault on May 17, or WB1704615 for the May 22 report.