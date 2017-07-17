Man in hospital after Bare assault

A man is in hospital with head injuries after an assault in Morecambe.

Police were called to reports of an assault on Hest Bank Road in Morecambe at 1am on Saturday, July 15.

They said an altercation between two men became violent when one man, the 45-year-old victim, is alleged to have been punched to the head, lost consciousness and hit his head on the road.

The man suffered significant head injuries and a fractured eye socket and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

*Tyrone Everson, 42, of Hest Bank Road, Morecambe, has been charged with assault and section 18 wounding with intent and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today, Monday.