Man identified following Lancaster sexual assault CCTV appeal

Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a woman in Lancaster have identified a man pictured on CCTV.

A man, 37, is now helping police with their inquiries.

Police continue to investigate the incident which happened at around 2.45am on Saturday, December 10 when a woman, 19, was attacked by a man on Milking Stile Lane before a member of the public intervened, forcing the attacker to flee.

Following an earlier appeal, the Good Samaritan who assisted the woman has come forward.

The offender is described as black, medium build with short dark hair. He was wearing dark trousers and either a dark waistcoat over a long sleeved shirt or a two tone coloured top.

DI Phil Jones of Lancaster CID said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who have assisted so far and the Good Samaritan who came forward following our earlier appeal. They have provided vital information and I have no doubt that the actions of the Good Samaritan prevented a more serious attack on the victim, who continues to be supported by specially trained officers after this traumatic incident.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0225 of December 10 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.