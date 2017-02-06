Man fined for dropping butt in the street

A Morecambe man has been ordered to pay a total of £150 for dropping a cigarette butt in a city centre street.

Robert Lonai , 44, of Sandylands Promenade, Morecambe, was issued with a fixed penalty notice in September last year, when officers spotted him dropping a cigarette butt before entering a shop in Lancaster city centre.

Having failed to pay the fixed penalty issued at the time of the offence, the case was taken to Lancaster Magistrates Court and heard on Monday, January 30.

Lonai failed to appear in court and was ordered to pay a £60 fine, £60 costs and £30 victim surcharge in his absence.

Coun Brendan Hughes, Cabinet member with responsibility for the environment, said: “One of Lancaster City Council’s key priorities is to make our district a cleaner and healthier place to live.

“One of the ways we are doing this is by taking enforcement action against those people who drop litter on the street.

“We hope these cases show that we are more than willing to pursue offenders through the courts.”

Anyone who drops litter is liable to an £80 on the spot fine if caught by a member of council staff or a Police Community Support Officer.

Members of the public can also play their part by reporting acts of littering to the council and providing evidence which might lead to the offender being fined.