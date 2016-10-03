Man arrested in Lancaster after spate of burglaries

A man has been arrested by police on suspicion of committing a number of burglaries in Lancaster.

Police arrested the man on Sunday following suspicious activity on Abraham Heights over the weekend and a spate of burglaries in the Willows area during the early hours of Sunday.

A spokesman for Lancaster Police said: “As we enter darker days/nights can we please request that residents be more vigilant with regards to their home security and any suspicious activity/people in the area where you live.

“Without community assistance and intelligence we would struggle to obtain the results we do.”