Landlords warned they could face jail

Landlords could face jail if they don't comply to the Right to Rent scheme.

Landlords in Lancaster who do not comply with the Right to Rent scheme will face a range of possible penalties, including up to five years in prison

The Home Office recently announced a number of changes under the Immigration Act 2016, which come into effect from December 2016, including making a failure to meet Right to Rent requirements a criminal offence.

Right to Rent was introduced across England on February 1, 2016 and requires landlords or their letting agents to make adequate immigration checks before letting a property. If they do not, they can be liable for a fine of up to £3,000.

But the new provisions set out by the Home Office have created four new criminal offences that extend the potential punishments to include a fine, up to five years in prison or both.

Some landlords could even receive a fine, a custodial sentence and further sanctions for persistent breaches or failure to take steps to remove illegal migrants  from a property under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Carole Charge, technical and compliance director at property specialist Leaders, says: “Illegal immigrants do not have the right to rent a home in the UK, but some unscrupulous landlords continue to exploit this market for financial gain.

“The Home Office is working to crack down on this practice.”