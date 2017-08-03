Lancaster student’s touching tweet captures hearts around the world

A Lancaster Universitystudent who survived family tragedy and financial problems to graduate with a first class honours degree in law became a social media sensation overnight.

Opeyemi Tiffany Ehimiaghe, an international student from Nigeria, known as Tiffany, tweeted her exam success with a tribute to her mum who died during her final year of study, a social media post that was liked over 65k times and retweeted over 20k times.

Tiffany Ehimiaghe graduated with a first class honours degree in Law.

Tiffany, 21, said: “It was a rollercoaster of ups and downs.

“It was earlier this year in March that my mum back in Nigeria, known as Mama Lash, died, she had an operation, but she relapsed and passed away aged 60. I had to travel back home, it was hard to deal with.

“During my studies I had three jobs, I worked for the university, at Dominos and also at Sainbury’s. I also taught my friends to buy food. I prayed about it really hard, I said ‘if you give me this first class I will do something in return.

“I was back in Nigeria when I got my final results, it was a dream come true. My family are all so happy and very proud of me.

“I made my mum proud and I feel God is with me.”

Tiffany lost her father in 2007 and her family had to come together to pay for her final school fees following the scarcity of foreign exchange and the recession in Nigeria.

She said she could not have finished her course without the help and support of her siblings, extended family, academic staff, friends and well-wishers.

She said: “It’s been one of the toughest years of my life. My friends here at Lancaster helped me out financially following my mum’s demise and I really couldn’t have done it without their help.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the people who have made a huge contribution to my life. “

Tiffany aims to return to Lancaster to complete a PhD in Law if she can raise enough funds for her tuition.

If you can help, contact Tiffany on twitter @tiffany_ehi.