Lancaster men to stand trial for possession of offensive weapons

Two men charged with carrying six offensive weapons in public, namely a spanner, a wooden hockey stick handle, a knife, a sword, a golf club and a walking stick, are due to stand trial at Preston Crown Court.

David John Holmes, 43, of Westham Street, Lancaster, and Shaun Clarkson, 37, of Patterdale Road, Lancaster, are alleged to have been in Lancaster on August 8, 2016, with the six offensive weapons.

They will appear for trial at Preston Crown Court on October 14.