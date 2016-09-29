Lancashire police lead hoggers clampdown

Middle-lane hoggers are the bane of motorway drivers’ lives – but Lancashire Police are miles ahead in pulling up the county’s culprits.

After being given the power to issue penalties in 2013, the county’s force has brought to book more 121 drivers for middle lane hogging.

That’s the largest number among the nine forces which responded to a Freedom of Information request.

Second-place Merseyside had only five prosecutions.

In the same three-year period (2013-2015), Lancashire Police also charged 36 drivers with tailgating and 92 motorists with driving too slow. In 2013, police forces across the UK were given the power to issue fixed penalty notices for careless or inconsiderate driving on motorways.