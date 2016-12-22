Keep a clear head and avoid trouble

British Transport Police are urging revellers in Lancaster and Morecambe to keep a clear head and be on their best behaviour as figures show over half of crime recorded on the region’s railway last Christmas were public order offences, with alcohol being the pre-cursor for many.

BTP officers arrest more people for violent and public order offences at this time of year than for any other type of incident, with 26 such crimes being recorded over the festive period in Lancashire last year.

Officers are now carrying out extra patrols and encouraging passengers to keep a clear head in a bid to reduce the national rise in violence seen on the rail network in the run up to Christmas.

