Jail for man who breached order

A man who kicked a dog and breached a restraining order by contacting a woman has been jailed for 26 weeks over the “fear and distress” he caused to his victims.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard Dean Wilkinson, 29, of no fixed abode, was banned from contacting a Lancaster woman but flouted the order. He also admitted harassing another woman between February and May by writing letters to her family and approaching her. He also admits using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, and causing suffering to a dog he kicked and hit in an incident on May 4.

The court made a second restraining order, and ruled he had a “complete lack of regard for court orders”.