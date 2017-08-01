Inspector Ted has new friend

Morecambe Police mascot Inspector Ted now has a new friend to go out on patrol with.
Police dog ‘Ripper’ has joined the team.
Police said a big thank you to Muriel Jackson who has taken the time to make him for Ted. Officers reckon he might give police dog Kato a run for his money when it comes to who is best at catching the baddies.
Inspector Ted will soon be featuring in his own book to raise money for charity.
