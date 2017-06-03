How to deal with unwanted callers

Do you know who is knocking on your elderly loved ones’ door today?

Make sure your family and neighbours are aware of precautions they can take when dealing with unexpected callers:

* LOCK - Keep your front and back doors locked even when you are at home.

* STOP - Before you answer, stop and think whether you are expecting anyone. Check you have locked the back door and taken the key out.

* CHAIN - If you decide to open the door, put the chain or door bar on first, if you have one.

* FIRE SAFETY - Only put on your door chain as you answer the door, don’t keep it on all the time as this could delay your exit in case of fire.

* CHECK - Look at their clothing. Some official callers will have a uniform bearing their organisation name or logo. Even if the caller has a pre-arranged appointment, check their ID card carefully.