Horror as nurse held captive by inmate with razor blade

A “trick or treat” burglar who held a nurse captive with a razor against her throat has been given an extended jail term after a judge ruled he was a danger to the public.

The vicar of Lancaster the Rev Chris Newlands.

Hate crime bigot targets Lancaster vicar

A police investigation has been launched after the vicar of Lancaster received “vitriolic” homophobic hate mail through the post.

The pair will appear at Lancaster Magistrates court.

Court date for food hygiene breaches at Hornby restaurant

A man and a woman have been charged with a catalogue of hygiene offences at a Hornby restaurant.

Andrew McNair

Woman suffers damaged teeth in 'serious assault'

A 24-year-old man with links to West Lancashire is wanted by police in connection with an allegation of assault.
COURT Lancaster Magistrates Court. 23080411

Court listings 17/01/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

Ntember will appear before court on February 6 for animal cruelty offences.

Second Lancaster man guilty of hamster drug cruelty

A Lancaster man has pleaded guilty to a catalogue of animal cruelty offences.

Stephen Emmett

Three years jail for Morecambe fraudster who stole from disabled cousin

A man who set up 39 Paypal accounts in a bid to defraud his disabled cousin has been jailed for three years after a judge ruled he had shown no remorse to his victim.

Miaitalia in Bolton-le-Sands

Bolton-le-Sands restaurant break-in causes major damage

Thieves caused thousands of pounds worth of damage after breaking into a restaurant in Bolton-le-Sands.

Workplace accident: Stuart Currey

£120k fine for firm over dad’s injuries

A DAD who suffered life-changing injuries when he was crushed by a van in an accident in his workplace relived his ordeal as his employers were fined.

Inside the Winter Gardens in Morecambe.

Break-in at Morecambe theatre

A burglar got away with more than £600 in cash after breaking in to the Winter Gardens theatre.

The Crafty Scholar.

Boy, 17, punched in face on Christmas night out

A 17-year-old boy required stitches after being punched in the face on a Christmas night out in Lancaster.

File photo dated 18/11/11 of police tape at a crime scene, as the Office for National Statistics said that there was a 16% fall in the number of crimes against households and adults in England and Wales in the year to June 2014. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 16, 2014. See PA story CRIME Figures. Photo credit should read: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Five charged with boarding school assaults

A Lancashire man is among five charged with assault at a former boarding school.

Lancashire has more dogging sites than any other county in the UK

Welcome to Lancashire - dogging capital of the UK

As national titles go, Lancashire’s latest is hardly one to get excited about.

Police have issued a warning about vehicle crimes.

Police warning after car crimes in Heysham and Hest Bank

Police have warned vehicle owners to be on their guard after a spate of thefts in Heysham and Hest Bank.

Police are appealing for information following the assault

Police would like to speak to this man regarding the incident

Police appeal after family suffer racist abuse at Holiday Inn

Police are appealing for information after a report of a racially aggravated offence in Lancaster.

The stolen plaque was a tribute to Graces father, Frank Bell, pictured here in his Heysham bookshop in the 1970s.

Thieves steal memorial for Morecambe dad

A daughter has been left heartbroken after thieves snuck into her garden to steal a memorial for her late father.

RSPCA cruelty - Mr Chow.

Jail sentence for Lancaster man who tortured hamster

A man who tortured a pet hamster by giving it a fizzy drink laced with drugs has been sent to prison for eight weeks.

Police would like to speak to this woman

CCTV appeal after supermarket self-service theft

Police have launched an appeal for information following a theft at a Morecambe supermarket.

