Help with youth offender work

Lancashire Constabulary’s Youth Offending Team is currently looking for community and other projects which could be suitable for young people to help with.

If a young person has received a youth caution or a court order, an essential part of the process will usually be for them to carry out some form of unpaid reparation work to help the local community.

Recent projects have included everything from litter picking and clearing graffiti to general grounds maintenance and gardening.

These projects help improve local areas but are also vital for the young people involved. If you are a not for profit organisation and think you may have something of interest, please e-mail reparation officer Emmy Timothy on Emmy.Timothy@lancashire.gov.uk.