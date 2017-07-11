Have your say on new protection order

Views are being sought on the possible introduction of new powers to help curb anti-social behaviour in Morecambe and Heysham.

Lancaster City Council is working with Lancashire Constabulary and other agencies to tackle some anti-social behaviour issues that are currently taking place in Morecambe, Heysham and Happy Mount Park.

To help tackle these issues the introduction of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is being considered to give greater powers to the police and council to deal with certain types of anti-social behaviour.

Police officers would be provided with discretionary powers to require a person to stop drinking and confiscate alcohol, or containers of alcohol, in public places.

Visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MCRPSPO by Friday August 18.