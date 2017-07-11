Search

Have your say on new protection order

The back gates at Happy Mount Park, Morecambe. Photo by Shannon Pickerill.

The back gates at Happy Mount Park, Morecambe. Photo by Shannon Pickerill.

0
Have your say

Views are being sought on the possible introduction of new powers to help curb anti-social behaviour in Morecambe and Heysham.

Lancaster City Council is working with Lancashire Constabulary and other agencies to tackle some anti-social behaviour issues that are currently taking place in Morecambe, Heysham and Happy Mount Park.

To help tackle these issues the introduction of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is being considered to give greater powers to the police and council to deal with certain types of anti-social behaviour.

Police officers would be provided with discretionary powers to require a person to stop drinking and confiscate alcohol, or containers of alcohol, in public places.

Visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MCRPSPO by Friday August 18.