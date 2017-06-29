Hate crime on trains will not be tolerated

Seventy-six hate crimes have been recorded on railways in the north west since January 2017.

Only one incidence of hate crime has been recorded for Lancaster during the same period.

Now, officers and staff from across the North West and beyond will stand together to reinforce the message that everyone has the right to travel safely whatever their race, religion, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation or any other perceived difference.

Yesterday, Wednesday, officers were at key stations across the region talking to passengers, rail staff and members of the public about the #WeStandTogether campaign, an initiative designed to stamp out hate crime and hate incidents on public transport.

They were also talking about how they tackle hate crime and support victims, and will be providing practical advice on what you should do if you are a victim or witness hate crime.

Inspector Granville Sellers, from BTP, said: “If you are a victim of hate crime, or if you witness an incident that makes you feel uncomfortable, please do not suffer in silence – report it to us and we will do everything we can to help.”

Call British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text to 61016. In an emergency call 999.