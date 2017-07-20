Graffiti artists strike in Lancaster

Police are reporting that there has been a significant increase in graffiti, ‘tagging’ and vandalism in the past few months.

Those responsible are defacing both public and private property, which is having a detrimental effect on local residents, Lancaster City Council and members of the public.

Graffiti in the Lancaster area.

It costs thousands of pounds to remove the graffiti and it makes the historic city of Lancaster look unkempt and unwelcoming.

Police are asking anybody who has any relevant information to please contact Lancashire Constabulary on 101 or email, quoting log number LC-20170719-1018.