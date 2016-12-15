Good samaritans help save man trying to jump from Carlisle Bridge

Two good samaritans stopped a man from jumping from Carlisle Bridge in Lancaster.

Lancaster Police said they were called at 10.30am today, Thursday to reports of a man climbing over the railings on the bridge.

It appears that he was intent on jumping and with the river below at high tide, his life was very much in danger.

Luckily for him two members of the public were able to take hold of him and stop him from jumping, no doubt at some risk to themselves.

Officers attended quickly and were able to pull him to safety.

The 38-year-old man was later taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

Inspector Dave Forshaw, of Lancaster Police, said: “We are extremely grateful to the members of the public that assisted in this incident today, their quick and selfless actions almost certainly saved this man’s life.”

The good Samaritans left without leaving their names.