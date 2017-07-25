Gang of teens roam streets of Morecambe

Concerns have been raised after a large group of teenagers were seen roaming the streets of Bare just a day after school broke up.

The 40 to 50-strong group of boys and girl were “swearing, playing loud music and some were standing in the middle of the road” according to a witness who saw the gang near Bare Lane station crossing just after 10pm on Saturday.

The witness also saw a smaller group of teens, some playing loud music, in the same location earlier in the evening and saw two police officers on foot and a police van in the area at the time. A police spokesman said they had no reports of any crimes.

Meanwhile Lancaster City Council gave an update to Morecambe Town Council on Thursday about the development of an anti-social behaviour policy.

The town council funds an anti-social behaviour officer employed by the city council, who works alongside police in tackling issues.

The public is being asked for views on the possible introduction of new powers to help curb anti-social behaviour in Morecambe and Heysham.

To help tackle these issues they are looking to bring in a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which would give police officers discretionary powers to require a person to stop drinking and confiscate alcohol or containers of alcohol in public places.

To give your views on the proposed PSPO visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MCRPSPO by August 18. Copies are also available from local town halls.