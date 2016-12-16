Galgate woman with ASBO due in court

A woman has been bailed to appear in court next year charged with breaching her anti-social behaviour order.

Ayshea Marie Raynor, 44, of Chapel Street, Galgate, is banned from using threatening behaviour, drinking alcohol in any public place, and contacting the emergency services unless there is an emergency.

She has alleged to have breached her ASBO eight times and will appear before magistrates on January 11, 2017.