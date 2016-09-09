Former music teacher faces  child sex charges

A former music teacher accused of offences involving a child has had his case sent to Preston Crown Court.

Lloyd Garratt, 32, of Liverpool Walk, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, entered no pleas at a hearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Dressed in a grey suit, the former Garstang Community Academy teacher entered the dock carrying a novel and a bottle of water, speaking only to confirm his details.

He faces three counts of causing or inciting a teenage girl to engage in sexual activity and making indecent photographs and was bailed until his preliminary hearing on October 11.