Forensics lab will be first-class

A ground-breaking forensic science academy has just been launched in Lancashire.

Lancashire Constabulary and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) have entered into a strategic partnership that will enhance forensic science services in the county,

Forensic experts and students will work alongside each other in new, purpose built police facilities to research, investigate and deliver forensic science services in Lancashire.

The academy will be based at Lancashire Constabulary HQ in Hutton.

The new facilities will include state of the art research laboratories, equipment and teaching and training suites alongside crime scene houses, accommodation and conferencing.

Andy Rhodes, Deputy Chief Constable of Lancashire said; “This is a ground-breaking initiative for Lancashire Constabulary and something we are really excited about.

Rob Flanagan, Innovation Lead for Lancashire Constabulary said; “This is a new way of delivering savings within Lancashire Constabulary, while maintaining our same high standards of forensic service.”