Police are focusing on rogue traders and cold callers in the Garstang and Over Wyre area this week.

Advice is to be vigilant and be careful of tradesman knocking on your door.

Always use a reputable business, always get a written quotation, only pay on completion of a satisfactory job and ask for identification.

If in any doubt please call the citizens advice help line on 08454 04 05 06 or call the Safe Trader scheme on 0303 333 1111.