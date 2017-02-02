Festive drink drive figures are sobering

More than 130 people were caught drink driving as part of Lancashire Constabulary’s Christmas drink drive campaign.

A total of 3,266 breath tests were administered across the county throughout December 2016, with 133 people failing the test or refusing to provide a specimen – resulting in a failure rate of 4.2% and a slight increase compared to 2015.

The December campaign was the second to include drug-driving tests, with 48 people stopped – 28 of which were drivers found to be under the influence of drugs - meaning that 58% of those tested for drugs failed the roadside test.

The annual crackdown on drink and drug driving saw high profile activity take place across the county throughout the whole of December.

However, officers adopted an intelligence-led approach leading to an increase in both drug and alcohol tests showing a positive, failed or refused reading.

Supt Jonathan Puttock, of Lancashire Police, said: “Drinking or taking drugs when driving is unacceptable at any time of the year and our efforts to catch those responsible will continue in a bid to make our roads safer.”

If you would like to report someone who you suspect of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, contact the police on 101.

In an emergency, always dial 999.