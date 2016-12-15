Fake bank letters are in circulation

Lloyds customers should be on the lookout for a new sophisticated fraud that involves fraudsters sending fake bank letters.

Action Fraud said the convincing letters being sent are a replica template from Lloyds and include their logo, address and signature from a customer service representative.

The letter tells recipients that there have been some “unusual transactions” on their personal account and asks them to call a number highlighted in bold to confirm they are genuine.

When victims call the number, an automated welcome message is played and the caller is asked to enter their card number, account number and sort code followed by their date of birth.Victims are then instructed to enter the first and last digit of their security number.

The bank has confirmed that the phone number and letters are fake. Call Action Fraud 0300 123 2040.