Facebook plea and arrests in the city

Parents were asked on Facebook if they knew where their children were after police reporteddrunken youths acting anti-socially in the city centre.

Lancaster Area police put the plea out on Facebook on Easter Saturday saying: “Do you know where your teenage cherubs are tonight?Do you know who they are with?

“Do you know what they are up to?We are currently dealing with several incidents involving large groups of teenagers aged 13-17 in Lancaster City centre drinking alcohol and causing anti-social behaviour.

“Please can you check that your children are not part of this group and are behaving themselves or you might end up coming to Lancaster Police Station to pick them up.” There were no arrests recorded, according to a spokesman for Lancashire Police.

Police said on Good Friday at 4.15am they were c alled to a group of ten people fighting in the Cheapside area close to McDonald’s. Two people were arrested on suspicion of using threatening behaviour.

A 19-year-old from Carnforth was given an adult caution and a 25-year-old man was charged with a public order offence. Mathew Raby, of Ingleton Drive, Lancaster, will appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on May 23.

The same day at 8.15pm. police were called to McDonald’s on Cheapside to a report of kids hanging round the entrance to the fast food outlet causing a nuisance.

By the time police arrived, the group had dispersed and none were traced.

Lancaster city centre has a public spaces protection order until 2019 in response to anti-social behaviour incidents.