Police and ambulance were called after a man was seen lying in the street not moving.

Police said they were called out to Albert Road in Morecambe at 10.55pm on Saturday, June 10 after a man was reportedly knocking on doors in the street.

The man laid down in the street and was not moving so emergency services were called.

The ambulance attended but was not able to find the man.

No arrests were made, said police.