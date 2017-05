Morecambe Area Police posted this picture of Jonathon Duffy, 27 from Morecambe.He was stopped on his push bike by a couple of beat bobbies on June 7 2016.

He was found to be in possession of several deals of heroin.

On April 13 he was given a sentence of two years four months in prison for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Police put hashtag #inyapop with his picture.