Drive-thru driver banned after Lancaster McDonald’s arrest

A man who fell asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane of a Lancaster McDonald’s was found to be drink driving, a court heard.

Trainee quantity surveyor Joseph Whitham, 20, of Windermere Road, Carnforth, was woken up by police after the manager at the restaurant on Caton Road had rung them saying she was waiting for the next car to come along but that the driver had fallen asleep in the lane.

Prosecuting at Lancaster Magistrates Court, Peter Bardsley said: “It was on April 9 of this year that police were called and found Joseph Whitham asleep in the drive-thru lane at McDonald’s.

“Police woke him up and he told them he had had two pints in a pub in Carnforth but when he provided a breath test he was two and a half times over the legal drink drive limit.”

Representing himself, Whitham pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He told the court: “I had no intention of driving my car, it is a really out of character thing I’ve done.

“I’m really disappointed with myself.”

Magistrates banned Whitham from driving for 17 months and fined him £265.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.