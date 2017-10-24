Dementia buddy gives support

Do you have a family member or a friend that is living with dementia?

Guardian Angel devices may be able to support families and carers with loved ones who are living with Alzheimer’s or Dementia.

The devices may help if your loved one suddenly forgets where they are, or where they live.

Lancashire Police, are working alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and other partners to promote these fantastic devices.

You simply attach one of the devices to an item of clothing, or a personal belonging, that the individual living with dementia regularly takes out with them.

Should they get lost or confused, the device can be tapped against any modern day mobile phone (that has NFC enabled) and it will provide you with an emergency contact number so they can be returned home safe and sound.

For more information visit http://dementiabuddy.co.uk/ or call 01942 888990.