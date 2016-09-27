Court listings 27/09/16

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:
CROFT, David Anthony (36), Easington, Scale Hall Farm, Lancaster. Assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Breached a suspended sentence. Compensation £75, 12 weeks prison suspended for 18 months.
DANSON, Cody Jarrot (33), Meldon Road, Heysham. Driving without due care and attention. Failed to stop after an accident. Failed to report an accident. Fined £120, costs £115, five penalty points.
FORSYTHE, Kelly Christina (42), Skerton House, Mainway, Lancaster. Theft. Twelve months conditional discharge. Costs £20.
FOSSETT, Jason Shaun (41), Conder Place, Lancaster. Assault. Restraining order. Fined £170, compensation £50, costs £115. Assault. One-year restraining order. Fined £170, compensation £50, costs £115.
GREENHAM, Darren (39), Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham. Application to lodge committal warrant. Further time to pay ordered.
GRIBBLE, Joseph Peter (32), Sugham Lane, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
HALL, Andrew Martyn (26), Newsham Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, 17 month driving ban.
JACKSON, Robert (28), Lune Close, Kirkby Lonsdale. Failed to report an accident. Fined £265, costs £115, five penalty points.
JOHNSON, Dale David (26),
KENYON, Ben Jonathon (23), Kings Drive, Carnforth. Criminal damage. Compensation £300, costs £85.
MACURA, Alexander (62), Lancaster. Theft. Indecent exposure. Six months conditional discharge. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Costs £170.
NEALE, Christine Louise (40), Westminster Close, Westgate, Morecambe. Drink driving. Community order for 12 months with 80 hours unpaid work. Costs £170, disqualified from driving for 24 months.
PARK, Thomas George (33), Thornton Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
PARK-FIRBANK, Claire (27), Bowness Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
PODD, Lisa Marie (33), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Theft x2. Breached a suspended sentence order. Resentenced for original offences of theft x2. Eight weeks prison, costs £115.
SHORT, Rachel Louise (18), Derby House, Derby Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £80, costs £75.
SMITH, Terry James (26), Slaidburn Drive, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Assault. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Restraining order. Fined £25, costs £170. Breached restraining order. Fined £50, costs £170.
STOCKTON, David Scott (28), Mallow Walk, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
WOODING, Jason Darren (46), Salter Fell Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 12 months.
WOOFF, John (44), Regent Street, Lancaster. Theft. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Compensation £142, costs £165.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancaster Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.