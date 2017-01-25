Court listings 24/01/16

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates:

BENTLEY, Brian Paul (50), Janine Close, Morecambe. Fished otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £65, costs £157.47.

DENNICK, Andrew (46), Highfield Road, Carnforth. Fished otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £100, costs £157.47.

DESTROW, Corey Lee Salvatore (22), Brook Close, Lancaster. Caused a poisonous or injurious drug to be taken by a protected animal x2. Eight weeks prison. Costs £415. Disqualified from keeping an animal for 10 years.

DZIUBA, Dorota (29), City View, Siding Close, Lancaster. Drove without due care and attention. Fined £150, costs £170, four points on licence.

FRY, Claire Louise (30), Carlton Street, Morecambe. Drink driving, Possessing a lock knife in a public place. Community order with curfew. Twenty-four month driving ban. Costs £170. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

GIBSON, Paul (61), Berwick Way, Heysham. Made false statement to DWP to claim benefit x2. Community order made. Curfew for four weeks with electronic monitoring. Costs £135.

GORNALL, James Adam (29), Cromwell Road, Lancaster. Driving under the influence of drugs x5. Twelve month driving ban. Fined £240, costs £130.

GREEN, Gareth Anthony (36), Alexandra Road, Lancaster. Harassment. Assault. Community order made, rehabilitation activity requirement. Unpaid work for 100 hours within next 12 months. Restraining order made. Costs £170, compensation £20, fined £80.

HORN, Luke Gabriel (22), Kingsway, Heysham. Caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. Failed to ensure the needs of an animal were met. Twelve month community order with 250 hours unpaid work. Costs £380. Disqualified from keeping a dog for five years.

HUNT, Amanda, Hope Street, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fined £220. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fined £220, costs £80.

JOHNSON, Lee, Hope Street, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fined £220, costs £80. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fined £220.

KENNEDY, Liam James (27), Church Brow, Bolton-le-Sands. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £200.

KINNISH, Chantelle June (31), West End Road, Morecambe. Theft. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £20.

KUROWSKI, Konrad (36), Warton Avenue, Heysham. Fished otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £140, costs £157.47.

MURRELL, Adrian (45), Dunkeld Street, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

NEWSHAM, Margaret Eileen (47), Stanhope Avenue, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly, breached conditional discharge. Twelve month conditional discharge. Costs £60.

O’NEILL, Charles (35), Riverview Court, Morecambe. Failed to provide a specimen of breath x2. Failed to stop after an accident which caused injury. Driving without due care and attention. Driving without insurance. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Criminal damage. Twenty-four weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Twelve month curfew with tag. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Compensation £300, costs £200.

RAMSBOTTOM, Jonathan Carl (32), Broadway, Lancaster. Possessed cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £105. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

RENSHAW, Macauley Jordan (19), Mariners View, Bridge Lane, Lancaster. Trespassing with intent to steal. Community order made, unpaid work of 80 hours within the next 12 months. Costs £385.

SAWYER, Stuart John (43), Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham. Speeding. Fined £90, costs £30, three penalty points.

VALENTE, Carlo Dominic James (30), Northumberland Street, Morecambe. Application to amend a suspended sentence order. Twelve month curfew with tag.

WEBSTER, Nathan (21), Croftlands, Warton, Carnforth. Fished otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £145, costs £157.47.

WILKINSON, Stephen Jordan (23), Quay Bank Mews, Lancaster. Attempted trespass. Possessed article for use or in connection with theft, breached conditional discharge. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £20, compensation £120, costs £40.