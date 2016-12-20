Court listings 20/12/16

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

AYRTON, Paula (42), Ashton Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Costs £170. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

BAILEY, Beth (41), Yorkshire Street, Morecambe. Shoplifting x2. Four week curfew with tag. Eight weeks jail suspended for 12 months. Compensation £297.50.

BECK, David Richard (44), Market Street, Carnforth. Harassment, stalking. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 18 months. Restraining order made. Compensation £100, costs £145.

BLAMIRE, Carl (27), Denny Avenue, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be recovered.

BURNS, Jamie (43), West End Road, Morecambe. Possession of a knife in a public place x2. Costs £115. Twenty-six weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Fifty-six day curfew with tag.

COLEMAN, John Paul (27), Euston Grove, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Committed to prison for 23 weeks suspended for 18 months. Compensation £1,000.

FISH, Ryan Michael (24), Smyth Lane, Heysham. Assault x4. Twenty-six weeks jail suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work. Compensation £625, costs £200.

HUGHES, Martin Anthony (27), Brindle Close, Scale Hall Farm, Lancaster. Failed to comply with community order. Order to continue. Fined £20.

MCQUAID, Vicky Elizabeth (32), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Theft. Breached conditional discharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Compensation £15.

MUNSHI, Zakaria (21), Villas Court, Lancaster. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £55, costs £120, three points on licence.

ORRISS, Leigh (41), Brennen Close, Lancaster. Failed to send child to school. Fined £60, costs £30.

PARK, Thomas George (33), no fixed abode. Shoplifting x2. Breached supervision order. Thirty-five days jail. Compensation £100.

PATTERSON, Dean (44), Lymm Avenue, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly x2. Fined £173, costs £130.

PATTERSON, Sally Ann (34), Lymm Avenue, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly x2. Fined £60, costs £130.

SHAND, Stuart Damien (40), Chapel Lane, Overton, Morecambe, Used or threatened unlawful violence. Community order with curfew. Costs £385.

TINSLEY, Daniel David (39), West Street, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Breached conditional discharge. Four weeks curfew with tag. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Compensation £97.50.

WEARING, Lauren Victoria (23), Goodwood Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Community order made, curfew with tag for two months. Compensation £9, costs £170.

WILEMAN, Geraldine, Beaumont Place, Lancaster. Failed to send child to school. Fined £60, costs £30.