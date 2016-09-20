Court listings 20/09/16

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BOND, Christopher Anthony (37), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Breached a restraining order. Resentenced for original offence of breaching a restraining order x3. Community order revoked. Sixteen weeks prison. Costs £115. Non-payment of fine. Fourteen days prison.

BOND, Christopher Anthony (37), Huntley Close, Morecambe. Application to lodge a committal warrant for fine. Forty-five days prison.

CAMPBELL, Adam Lee (24), Edenvale Crescent, Lancaster. Assault x2. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words/behaviour. Ten weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Compensation £200.

CLARKSON, Stuart (44), Clarendon Road, Lancaster. Theft x7. Committed offence while subject to conditional discharge. Twenty-four weeks prison, costs £115.

CORLESS, Brian Dean (32), Buttermere Road, Lancaster. Breached a suspended sentence order. Twelve weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Sixteen week curfew.

DRINKWATER, Shaun Jack (23), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Failed to comply with supervision. Committed to prison for 14 days.

EVANS, Zachary, Station Road, Hornby. Kept an unlicensed vehicle on a public road. Fined £220, vehicle excise back duty £32.50, costs £90.

GARDNER, James Andrew (32), Moss Lane, Garstang. Drink driving. Community order. Fined £250, costs £170, banned for five years.

HANDLEY, Wayne Barry (50), Bare Avenue, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, banned for 17 months.

HODGSON, Brandon (18), Euston Grove, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £2.

JOHNSON, Dale David (26), North Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Fined £120, compensation £30, costs £105.

KINNISH, Chantelle June (30), West End Road, Morecambe. Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Compensation £280, costs £15.

MANLEY, Frederick John (68), Greenshank Close, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, banned for 12 months.

MAYOR, Jeanette (52), Austwick Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

MCGONNELL, Thomas Anthony (25), Halton Road, Lancaster. Drink driving, no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with licence. Fined £120, costs £115, banned for 12 months.

MCLAUGHLIN, Shamus (78), Walker Grove, Heysham. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £250, costs £115, nine points on licence.

MITCHELL, Andrew (62), Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

NEWSHAM, Margaret (47), Stanhope Avenue, Morecambe. Dishonestly made off without paying for taxi. Committed offence while subject to conditional discharge. Fined £80, costs £230, compensation £8.

ORRISS, Leigh (41), Beaumont Place, Lancaster. Failed to comply with community order. Order revoked. Twelve weeks jail suspended for 12 months. Failed to comply with community order. Order revoked, jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 weeks.

PARKINSON, Ryan Edward (25), Needham Avenue, Morecambe. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order to continue. Order varied.

QUINN, Leighton Reece Allan Lee (23), Pennine View, Morecambe. Application to amend a community order. Order varied. Four week curfew.

RIDGWAY, Billie-Jo (27), Buxton Street, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered. Sum of £115 remitted.

SHORT, Peter John William (43), Cartmel Place, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community order. Fined £80, costs £50.

STEWART, Ashley Nicholas (23), Grayrigg Drive, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Attachment of earnings order.

SUCHARCZUK, Krzysztof (28), Central Drive, Morecambe. Theft. Failed to surrender to custody. Community order, 120 hours unpaid work. Compensation £265, costs £210.

SWEENEY, Daniel (23), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Drink driving, driving while disqualified. Eight weeks jail suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. Costs £115. Forty hours unpaid work.

WILKINSON, Nicole Simone (37), Melbourne Road, Lancaster. Theft x3. Community order. Compensation £85. Theft. Community order. Fined £25, costs £85.

WILLIAMS, Jake Robert (23), Chatsworth Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

WINDER, Jack (18), Crossfield Place, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Compensation £30, costs £50.