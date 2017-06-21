Court listings 20/06/17

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

BURROWS, Shaun William (43), No fixed abode. Shoplifting. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £22. Costs £20.

CLAYTON, Steven Brian (38), Granville Road, Lancaster. Drink driving, driving without insurance, failed to surrender custody. Fine £200. Costs £310. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

COOPER, Sam Richard (25), Clarendon Road, Lancaster. Resisted police officer, drug driving x2, no insurance. Community order with three month curfew, £85 costs, two year driving ban.

DOCKERTY, Connor, Banks Crescent, Heysham. Application for forfeiture of seized cash. Order for forfeiture of £1190 granted.

DOHERTY, Alison Jane (50), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Application for forfeiture of seized cash. Order for forfeiture of £1500 granted

FITZSIMMONS, Ethan (20), Heaton Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a whippet dog called Lola and a puppy whippet called Rosie were protected from pain, suffering, injury or disease. Disqualified from keeping a dog for two years. Fine £95, costs £330.

FRENCH, Daniel Alan (28). Non-payment of fine, breached conditional discharge. Community order with four week curfew, further time to pay fine ordered.

GEORGE, Andrew Edward (35), Sefton Drive, Lancaster. Failed to provide specimen of breath. Community order with 18-week curfew and electronic monitor. Costs £85.

GRACIE, Jennifer (39), Foxdale Place, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £80, costs £130.

IBBOTSON, Ian, (58), No Fixed Abode. Drunk and disorderly, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, committed offence while subject to conditional discharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £20.

JENKINSON, Phillip, Anthony Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £220, costs £130.

KEEPAX, Aaron (30), Ashbourne Road, Lancaster. Application for an order of destruction for a pitbull type dog. Order that dog Narla is destroyed unless appeal lodged within 21 days. Costs £959.

KENWAY, Phillip Darren (29), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Harassment x2, used threatening words/behaviour. Community order, £100 compensation.

MARRIOTT, Danielle, Dee Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £20.

MASON, Jake (22), Marine Road West, Morecambe. Possession of class B drug, breached suspended sentence order. Fine £95. Costs £115. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

OCONNOR, Yasmin, Dorrington Road, Lancaster. Application for forfeiture of seized cash. Order for forfeiture of £4820 granted.

RATCLIFFE, William Malcolm (58), c/o Arnside Crescent, Morecambe. Shoplifting, criminal damage. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.Compensation £380, Costs £85.SIMPSON, Andrew Lennox (47). Abbeydale House. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £75. Costs £70.

SWARBRICK, Stephen (55), Mainway, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Order varied with electronic tag and curfew.

STARKIE, Sinead Mary (27), Hillside Lane, Lower Benthamn. Caused unnecessary suffering to two rabbits x 2. Failed to ensure the needs of two rabbits were met. Fine £140, costs £300. Disqualified from keeping rabbits for seven years.

STOREY, Scott (36), Sefton Road, Heysham. Criminal Damage. Conditional discharge for 12 months, £50 compensation, £105 costs.

TAYLOR, Carlton (24), Marine Road West, Morecambe. Drink driving, Fined £120, costs £80.

THOMPSON, Patrick Adolphus (27), Oxcliffe Road, Heaton with Oxcliffe. Drink driving. 12 month driving ban. Fined £80, costs £75.

WEBSTER, Ben (20), Morecambe Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. 12 month driving ban. Fined £80, costs £75.